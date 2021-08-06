Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.73. 164,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

