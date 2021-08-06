Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:YELP traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

