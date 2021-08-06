Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.04. 1,339,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.03. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

