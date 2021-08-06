Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of INS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,139. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.
Intelligent Systems Company Profile
