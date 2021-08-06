Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,139. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

