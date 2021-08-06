Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

NYSE TPL traded up $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,511.59.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 287 shares of company stock valued at $457,298 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

