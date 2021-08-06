ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.77 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 320,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

