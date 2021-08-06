Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,797. The company has a market capitalization of $720.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

