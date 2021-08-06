ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

