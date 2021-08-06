$1.14 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 382,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

