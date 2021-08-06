Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $534.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,382. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $540.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

