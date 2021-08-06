Chain Guardians (CGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.90 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 22% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $349,558.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,101,473 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

