Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,209. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

