Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,738. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.