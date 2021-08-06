First Interstate Bank Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $51.91. 1,514,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,136,461. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

