Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $25.79 million and $524,834.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00145125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,603.48 or 1.00007297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.00803270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

