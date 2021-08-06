Bitcashpay Price Tops $0.0078 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00056185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00870362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00096562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

