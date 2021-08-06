Reviewing Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) & Its Competitors

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Terns Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,610.78% -97.92% -27.16%

This table compares Terns Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -$40.05 million -0.10 Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.25

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terns Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4837 18196 39773 772 2.57

Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.61%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.82%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Terns Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. The company also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to address metabolic processes involved in the pathogenesis of NASH. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

