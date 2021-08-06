Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Reaches $37.17 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $28.85 or 0.00067723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and $106.07 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00145125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,603.48 or 1.00007297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.00803270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

