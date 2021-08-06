Head-To-Head Survey: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -8.86% -94.82% -13.44% Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Par Pacific and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.59%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and Vista Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.30 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.35 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.47 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.63

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 123 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

