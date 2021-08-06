Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SEAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 4,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

