Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 548 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM remained flat at $$197.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,176. 3M has a one year low of $154.68 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

