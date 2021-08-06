Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 227.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $29.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,177.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,051. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

