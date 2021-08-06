ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

