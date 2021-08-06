Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 122,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

