Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. 9,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,869. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,716. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

