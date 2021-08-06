Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.16. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 93,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,248. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.