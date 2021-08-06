Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.16. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 93,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,248. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

