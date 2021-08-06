Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

