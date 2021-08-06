Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

