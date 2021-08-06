Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $7.50

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CTIC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,422. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

