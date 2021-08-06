QuickSwap Hits Market Cap of $55.09 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $344.82 or 0.00807557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00145690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,710.15 or 1.00024446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00800370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

