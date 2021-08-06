IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. IntriCon reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,342. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the first quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.