BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Increased to €52.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

BNPQY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,399. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

