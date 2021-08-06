Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,767. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $123.66 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.17.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.