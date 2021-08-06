Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RSGUF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

RSGUF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $4.56. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

