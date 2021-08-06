Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMRN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 262,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,851. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

