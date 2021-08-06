Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 35,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

