Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $209.19. 151,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,576. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

