First Interstate Bank Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.67. The company had a trading volume of 189,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,451. The company has a market capitalization of $232.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $191.72 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

