First Interstate Bank Invests $434,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,244,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 890,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

