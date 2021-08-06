First Interstate Bank Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 92,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 595,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

