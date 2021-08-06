Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. 4,499,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,373,688. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

