Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $264.19 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.