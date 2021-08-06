iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,222. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

