Emerald Advisers LLC Has $34.63 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,607 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Perficient worth $34,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

