-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. 2,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

