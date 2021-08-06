3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.700-$10.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.44 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 billion.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,176. 3M has a 1 year low of $154.68 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

