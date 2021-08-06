Beyond Finance (BYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.37 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00145085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.79 or 1.00156739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00800942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,783,307 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

