Helmet.insure Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $941,334.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $941,334.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00145085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.79 or 1.00156739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00800942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,059,522 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

