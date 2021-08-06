ThreeFold Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $18,629.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00113716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00145085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.79 or 1.00156739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00800942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.