Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.12. 26,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

